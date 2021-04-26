Louie's unhappy return

Unlucky Louie had his income taxes done by a place called “Many Happy Returns.” To be sure, Louie can use a hefty refund — to pay his losses in my club’s penny game. He blames his bad results on bad luck despite all the evidence to the contrary; he invariably plays too quickly.

Louie was today’s declarer at a modest contract of two spades, and West led the eight of hearts. Louie promptly finessed with dummy’s queen, and East took the king and found the unhappy (for Louie) return of his singleton trump.

When Louie played low, West took the jack ... and the K-A. He then led his last trump. Louie was held to one trump, two clubs, two diamonds and a heart.

Ruffs

I can audit Louie’s play. He can take the ace of hearts, cash the A-K of diamonds and A-K of clubs, ruff a club and ruff a diamond.

Louie has won the first seven tricks. He leads another club, and however the cards lie, the defense can’t stop him from winning at least one more trump trick to land the contract.

Daily question

You hold: S 9 8 5 4 H A Q 4 D A K 4 3 C 4 3. You open one diamond. Your partner bids one heart. What do you say?

Answer: Many players would routinely bid one spade, and I couldn’t call that action wrong; you might have a 4-4 spade fit. A case exists for a raise to two hearts. You limit your strength and confirm a possible trump suit. If you bid one spade and partner returns to two diamonds or bids 1NT, you must pass, never showing your heart support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0