Louisville reconnects with black heritage in immersive experiences

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch called this out as impossible to be true, printing in an editorial, “Who was ever known to drink just a part of one of Tom’s juleps? Tom, than whom there is no greater mixologist of any race, was taught the art of the julep by no less than Marse Lilburn G. McNair, the father of the julep. Are the Colonel’s powers of restraint altogether transcendent?"

Marse, for those who don’t know their Missouri or mint julep history, was the grandson of Alexander McNair, the first governor of Missouri.

Roosevelt won his suit, and Bullock became famous for his bartending skills. Patrons who loved his cocktails included George Herbert Walker — you know the name, as he was the grandfather and great-grandfather of our 41st and 43rd U.S. presidents, and August Busch Sr., CEO of Anheuser-Busch, who each helped get the book published.

Bullock was quite creative when it came to drinks, coming up with his version of an Old Fashioned that was designed to be carried in a flask for those attending the matches at the St. Louis Polo Club.

The 45-minute tour, which includes a taste of three premium whiskeys as well as a mint julep made from one of Bullock’s recipes, is one of several fascinating immersive experiences taking place in Louisville.