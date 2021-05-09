Louisville reconnects with black heritage in immersive experiences

Visiting Louisville this summer is a trip into the long-ignored past of enslaved people in its vicinity. The city’s celebration of African American history through interactive experiences lets visitors become part of the stories of fascinating people and times that are just now being rediscovered.
Evan Williams, Kentucky's first distillery, is hosting "The Ideal Bartender Experience" as part of Louisville’s celebration of African American history. The distillery was founded by Evan Williams in 1783, but the experience takes visitors back to the final days of Prohibition and into a secret speakeasy at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, a multi-million dollar artisanal distillery, immersive tourism destination and retail location on Louisville’s Whiskey Row.
The Ideal Bartender Experience, separate from the other tours available at Evan Williams located on Louisville’s Whiskey Row, introduces guests to Tom Bullock, the first black American to write and publish a cocktail book. Written in 1917, "The Ideal Bartender" was barely remembered up until the early part of the 21st century when Dianna Seay published two books based on it
Bullock, a stately looking man, was known to make some powerful — and according to an anecdote in The New York Times — addictive cocktails.
It seems that former President Theodore Roosevelt filed a libel suit in 1913 against a newspaper that claimed he was a liar and was frequently drunk. In his testimony, Roosevelt said that one of the few drinks he’d ever had — and that was after leaving the White House — was a mint julep at the St. Louis Country Club where Bullock bartended. And, Roosevelt told the court, he took only a sip or two.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch called this out as impossible to be true, printing in an editorial, “Who was ever known to drink just a part of one of Tom’s juleps? Tom, than whom there is no greater mixologist of any race, was taught the art of the julep by no less than Marse Lilburn G. McNair, the father of the julep. Are the Colonel’s powers of restraint altogether transcendent?"
Marse, for those who don’t know their Missouri or mint julep history, was the grandson of Alexander McNair, the first governor of Missouri.
Roosevelt won his suit, and Bullock became famous for his bartending skills. Patrons who loved his cocktails included George Herbert Walker — you know the name, as he was the grandfather and great-grandfather of our 41st and 43rd U.S. presidents, and August Busch Sr., CEO of Anheuser-Busch, who each helped get the book published.
Bullock was quite creative when it came to drinks, coming up with his version of an Old Fashioned that was designed to be carried in a flask for those attending the matches at the St. Louis Polo Club.
The 45-minute tour, which includes a taste of three premium whiskeys as well as a mint julep made from one of Bullock’s recipes, is one of several fascinating immersive experiences taking place in Louisville.
Bullock, as a bartender in exclusive places, was reputed to be a great conversationalist and to have a wide range of knowledge on current events, while the enslaved people only a generation earlier were expected to work and follow the rules set by the people who controlled every aspect of their lives.
So it was at Locust Grove, a beautiful Georgian-style mansion and plantation, circa 1792, that was built before Louisville became a city. It’s not all Scarlett O’Hara and crinolines here. Unlike many plantation tours, Locust Grove takes visitors into the lives of all who resided there, including the enslaved people who cooked, cleaned, planted, harvested, built, distilled and more, to ensure the land was profitable, the plantation well run, and those who lived in the mansion were well served.
Costumed docents representing the family’s enslaved laundress and distillery assistant show visitors what their daily lives were like. The Farm Distillery Project at Locust Grove offers demonstration and first-person interpreter programs. Early distilling on plantations typically used enslaved labor.
Built by slaves, Locust Grove was founded by William and Lucy Clark-Croghan. Seriously connected to major historic figures — Andrew Jackson was one of the home’s visitors — Lucy Clark-Croghan was the sister of General George Rogers Clark, founder of Louisville, who overpowered the British forces in the Battle of Vincennes, a decisive win during the Revolutionary War.
Another of Lucy’s brothers was William Clark, who with Meriwether Lewis, led the famed Lewis and Clark Expedition starting in 1804 to explore the lands gained by the U.S. from the Louisiana Purchase. Interestingly, Locust Grove is the last existing residence west of the Appalachian Mountains that sheltered Lewis and Clark.
During the time when the Croghans lived there, approximately 30 to 45 slaves toiled on what was then a 700-acre farm. Their histories, long banished from that of the plantation’s, are now being re-introduced.
Another interesting historic link connecting Locust Grove to African American history is the story of Stephen Bishop, an enslaved person who came to be “owned” by John Croghan, who also owned Mammoth Cave. Bishop was an expert spelunker who created a map of the cave’s huge interior, discovering rooms, rivers and lakes underground. When Croghan summoned him to Locust Grove in 1844, Bishop was able to draw the cave’s interior from memory. His map remained the most exact rendering until modern cave mapping came about.
As an added plus for those who are fans of Jane Austen, author of “Pride and Prejudice,” Locust Grove is where the monthly meetings of the Jane Austen Society of Louisville are held, and will be hosting the annual Jane Austen Festival July 9 to July 11.
For more information on related events, visit www.gotolouisville.com/myexperience/black-heritage/.