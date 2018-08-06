CROWN POINT -- Maggie Koehler, a tiny girl seated atop a huge horse named Rooney, was clearly the youngest contestant in the early afternoon event.
Maggie, age 6, didn't place in the Walk and Trot Senior Horse competition at the Lake County Fair on Sunday, and disappointment was on her face.
It was her first year taking part in that event, open to horses six years and older, but not her first time competing in the Horse and Pony Show at the fair, her mom, Rachel Koehler said.
"She has been showing at lead line since she was age 2. This is her first time in the walk and trot...She didn't have a great ride," Koehler said.
Maggie, who entered the competition wearing a shimmery red top, caught the attention of many of the spectators who came to watch in the stadium outside the horse arena.
"Good job Maggie," one woman shouted after the winners had been announced by judges.
Koehler, who lives in Winfield, said she and her husband, Matt, own six horses with older daughter, Mollie, 9, who also competes in the Horse and Pony Show events.
"It's her sport," Koehler said.
Love of horses and riding competitively at the Lake County Fair are also part of a family bond shared by Paige Arehart and her mom, Kelly Williams.
Williams 57, who lives outside Valparaiso, has been showing horses at the Lake County Fair for the last 47 years including on Sunday when she had earlier competed with her mini pinto horse.
"I was 10 years old when I started showing my first horse," Williams said.
Arehart, 25, said she grew up in Hebron but became a member of the Crown Point 4-H because that was the club her mom had belonged to as a young girl.
"We both love show and love horses and in 4-H there are just so many opportunities," Arehart said.
Arehart began riding in competition at the fair when she was eight years old.
"This is my whole life," Arehart said.
Williams, who was relaxing and chatting while seated outside her trailer parked near the fair horse barns, said she owns five mini horses and three regular size horses.
"I got a horse when I turned 10...It was some weird thing I had. I always knew I wanted a horse," Williams said.
April Nasky and her daughter, Niki Nasky, both of Lowell, watched under the glaring midday sun as horses and riders competed.
"We just like horses," April Nasky said.