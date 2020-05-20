Lowe's retooled online business pays off during the pandemic

Ellison said that as the economy reopens in a slew of states, it's seeing sales increases in its professional and do-it-yourself businesses that are tracking higher than that of the overall company's. He says he will be watching this trend closely.

Ellison, a one-time Home Depot executive who took the top job at Lowe's in 2018, has been trying to reshape the culture at Lowe's, which had been a distant second to Home Depot in the sector for a while. Ellison has focused on getting Lowe's back to the fundamentals of retailing, like making sure the right items are in stock and improving customer service. The company has also been updating its website. Another feature: customer will soon be able to check out with one click. Items that tend to go in the same room or same part of the house will be listed on a single web page.