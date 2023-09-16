The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City hired a new curator.

The arts center in downtown Michigan City brought on longtime artist, curator, educator and activist Whitney Bradshaw to serve as its new curator. The former social worker recently relocated to Miller Beach.

“Whitney is a consummate professional. Her experience in curation and education is vast and in addition, she is a successful practicing artist," Executive Director Janet Bloch said. "This is a winning combination of skills and I feel very fortunate that she is joining LCA’s team.”

Bradshaw served as an adjunct professor at Columbia College Chicago for thirteen years and as the chair of the visual art conservatory at the Chicago High School for the Arts for ten years. She curated the LaSalle Bank Photography Collection and Bank of America Collection.

She's also served as a curatorial assistant and assistant registrar at the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago's South Loop.

Bradshaw is tasked with developing exhibits of interest to the community and art world, as well as leading exhibition tours. She'll have to build relationships with artists, museums, collectors while maintaining Lubeznik's guiding values like excellence, relevance, accessibility, respect and inclusion.

“I am a long-time fan of the work being done at LCA. The programming is consistently contemporary, engaging and intersectional. LCA is truly a Midwestern gem! I'm dedicated to equity, inclusion and cultural competency, and I believe I have a lot to contribute. I am eager to get started and to engage with Lubeznik’s community,” said Bradshaw.

To schedule a tour with her of the "Vivian Maier: In Color" exhibit, call Bloch at 219-884-4990 or jbloch@LubeznikCenter.org