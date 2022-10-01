Lubeznik Center for the Arts to debut two new exhibits for October First Friday

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts will display two new exhibits for First Friday in October.

The art center at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City will display Joan Spohrer’s solo show and a two-person exhibit featuring Makayla Brooks and Yuna Choi starting on Friday, Oct. 7. It will be open for a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. that First Friday.

“We look forward to presenting art by our local community in the NIPSCO Education Studios. I hope our audience will come and support the artists,” said Janet Bloch, the executive director at LCA.

Spohrer’s exhibition “Coast to Coast” features art inspired by her travels. A member of the Area Artists Association, she started painting after a career working as a magazine editor and freelancer. She paints landscapes, figures and florals in an impressionistic style, working in watercolor acrylic and digital painting. She's won many awards for her work over the years.

“Color as Form and Feeling" showcases the works of two seniors studying painting at Indiana University Northwest. Brooks is from Lake Station and Choi from South Korea. Brooks' painting features bright colors and spatial experimentation. Choi expresses shapes and marks that come from within.

“We are not the same, but we are harmonious together,” she said.

First Friday attendees can enjoy the exhibits, as well as the blockbuster “moniquemeloche presents…” displaying artists represented by Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago. They also can enjoy light refreshments and a cash bar.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 219-874-4900 or visit lubeznikcenter.org.