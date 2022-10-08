Lubeznik fall exhibit opens later this month

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ fall exhibit opens later this month.

“We Are Us: The Human Condition will be displayed from Oct. 29 through Feb. 24 at the art center at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City. It showcases how art can capture the human condition everyone shares.

“At LCA, we are committed to showing work that represents the world we live in right now. The tumultuous nature of the last several years makes it a good time to show art specifically about feelings and emotions. It’s an emotional show and is not to be missed,” said Lora Fosberg, LCA’s director of exhibitions.

The group exhibition will feature the work of Ivan Albright, Romare Bearden, Greg Breda, Mandy Cano Villalobos, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, John Divola, Ron Herman, Ulrica Hydman-Vallien, Lester Johnson, Alex Katz, Käthe Kollwitz, Jacob Lawrence, Cydney Lewis, Hung Liu, Yolanda López, Ruth Morgan, Alice Neel, Dean Porter, Ramiro Rodriguez, Edward Ruscha, Therman Statom, Lisabeth Sterling, Stephanie Trenchard and Carrie Mae Weems.

It’s curated around a series of paintings by Alex Katz on loan from a local collector. They are preparatory works for Katz’s massive 10-by-20-foot painting, “Ada’s Garden,” which is exhibited in the permanent collection at the Des Moines Art Center in Iowa.

In the 1960s, Katz helped revolutionize traditional portraiture and landscapes, minimizing detail to create modern pieces in which viewers can enter the frame as stand-ins for his subjects.

It also will feature the work of Alice Neel, a social justice champion who created diverse works representing underrepresented people in 20th-century America. People also can check out the work of contemporary visual artist Greg Breda who “presents introspective narratives and moments of contemplation through a layered exchange between symbolism and the materials he employs” while exploring “the strength, resilience and beauty of the human spirit.”

An opening reception will take place from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 4. Fosberg will lead a curator gallery talk at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.