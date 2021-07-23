 Skip to main content
Luke Napleton leads Oilmen to win

Luke Napleton leads Oilmen to win

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Napleton leads Oilmen to win: Luke Napleton was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI Friday in the NWI Oilmen's 8-4 seven-inning win over the MCL Minutemen in Midwest Collegiate League play. Kevin McCormick was 2-for-3 with a double, and two runs scored.

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal: Seth Jones is now with the Blackhawks and could become the organization's cornerstone on the blue line. Chicago acquired the star defenseman from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade Friday just before the NHL draft began. The Blackhawks got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from the Blue Jackets for younger defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder. Jones agreed to terms on a $76 million, eight-year extension that carries a $9.5 million annual salary cap hit, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the extension cannot be signed until next week.

PRO GOLF

Hadwin, Armour shoot 65s to share 3M Open lead: Adam Hadwin missed the weekend cuts in his last three tournaments, continuing a disappointing stretch as he dropped to 120th in the FedEx Cup standings. The 33-year-old Canadian has put himself in position to get back in contention for the playoffs with a strong run at the 3M Open. Hadwin shot a 6-under 65 on Friday for a share of the lead with Ryan Armour at 10-under 132. Armour shot 65. “I drove it really well today,” Hadwin said. “Wasn’t in any trouble, hit a lot of good quality iron shots. Again, fat sides of the hole, I gave myself opportunities. My speed control’s been really good. It’s been as stress-free a 65 as you’re going to have.”

Clarke holds 1-stroke lead at Senior British Open: Darren Clarke isn't getting ahead of himself after two good rounds at the Senior British Open. The Northern Irishman shot a 3-under 67 on Friday after posting an opening 65 at Sunningdale and holds a one-shot lead after 36 holes. Clarke won the British Open in 2011 at Royal St. George’s and could become just the fourth player to win both tournaments. “Certainly, I would love to have this trophy sitting behind the claret jug,” said Clarke, who is at 8-under 132 in the final senior major championship of the year. Of course, he's only halfway there.

Jeongeun Lee ties golf majors record for lowest round of 61: Jeongeun Lee6 tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever when she carded a 10-under-par 61 at the Evian Championship on Friday. Her bogey-free second round equaled countrywoman Hyo Joo Kim, who shot the lowest score by a female or male in a major in the first round in 2014 also at the picturesque Evian Resort on the shore of Lake Geneva. Lee6's 36-hole score of 127 was also the lowest total in a women’s or men’s major, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship. After her 10 birdies in the second round, Lee6 led at 15 under, three shots clear of Thai players Pajaree Anannarukarn — the co-overnight leader — and Ariya Jutanugarn, who carded an 8-under 63. “I had a lot of birdie chances,” Lee6 said. “I could play easily. My putting was really, really good.”

