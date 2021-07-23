Luke Napleton leads Oilmen to win

Clarke holds 1-stroke lead at Senior British Open: Darren Clarke isn't getting ahead of himself after two good rounds at the Senior British Open. The Northern Irishman shot a 3-under 67 on Friday after posting an opening 65 at Sunningdale and holds a one-shot lead after 36 holes. Clarke won the British Open in 2011 at Royal St. George’s and could become just the fourth player to win both tournaments. “Certainly, I would love to have this trophy sitting behind the claret jug,” said Clarke, who is at 8-under 132 in the final senior major championship of the year. Of course, he's only halfway there.

Jeongeun Lee ties golf majors record for lowest round of 61: Jeongeun Lee6 tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever when she carded a 10-under-par 61 at the Evian Championship on Friday. Her bogey-free second round equaled countrywoman Hyo Joo Kim, who shot the lowest score by a female or male in a major in the first round in 2014 also at the picturesque Evian Resort on the shore of Lake Geneva. Lee6's 36-hole score of 127 was also the lowest total in a women’s or men’s major, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship. After her 10 birdies in the second round, Lee6 led at 15 under, three shots clear of Thai players Pajaree Anannarukarn — the co-overnight leader — and Ariya Jutanugarn, who carded an 8-under 63. “I had a lot of birdie chances,” Lee6 said. “I could play easily. My putting was really, really good.”