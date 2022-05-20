*** If you have any questions or would like to meet any of our adoptable cats, please email catadoptions@nawsus.org. This... View on PetFinder
Luna Lovegood
Related to this story
Most Popular
A room containing two child beds had an "overwhelming" smell of urine and a "significant" amount of clothing on the floor, police said.
Billy Butler, of Mishawaka, is accused of allegedly engaging in "jackpot switching" as a way to avoid having his casino winnings seized to cover unpaid child support obligations, records show.
Christopher Delgado reportedly showed the officer tattoos on both arms with the name Chris Delgado, but claimed he was a relative and that Delgado was dead.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek tells IU graduating class about Region roots: 'For a period of time, I slept in the breakfast nook'
"Needless to say, not everybody had my ambition for a life outside the Region. In fact most of my extended family have happily lived there their entire lives and I go back whenever I can because it's home and I feel a connection."
Jack Schaap was leader for 11 years to a fundamentalist church, which Outreach Magazine had once ranked as among the top 20 largest in the nation.
There's no cap on Indiana's gasoline sales tax rate, so if wholesale gas prices increase the state sales tax rate will go up in tandem.
Medical professionals had worked for hours to revive the girl, Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker said at the time.
"As I was passing, I see the guy swinging at the cop," William Cassoday said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Merrillville Police Detective J. Miskus at 219-769-3722, extension 345.
A single-family, two-story home was found to be on fire, and multiple departments were called to assist.