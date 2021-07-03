Lung transplant offers relief, hope to Valpo woman

After months of waiting for “the call,” Holly Szmutko’s phone finally rang.

As someone placed on the wait list for a double lung transplant, the Valparaiso resident knew the call could come at any time.

When Szmutko, 45, had crawled into bed the evening of May 4, she had just returned home from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The portable ventilator she had been on at home had given out, forcing her to go to the hospital to receive the high flow oxygen she required.

Her need for this type of respiratory support stemmed from the diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in a person’s lungs. Pressure in the blood vessels leading from the heart to the lungs becomes too high, which leads to the narrowing of the arteries. Blood does not flow as well as it should, resulting in less oxygen in the blood.

There is no cure, but doctors told her a double lung transplant could save her and improve her quality of life.

In and out of the hospital in the months leading up to the beginning of May, Szmutko said she hoped each time the next visit would be for transplant surgery. This final time, she got her wish.