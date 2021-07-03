Lung transplant offers relief, hope to Valpo woman

After months of waiting for “the call,” Holly Szmutko’s phone finally rang.
As someone placed on the wait list for a double lung transplant, the Valparaiso resident knew the call could come at any time.
When Szmutko, 45, had crawled into bed the evening of May 4, she had just returned home from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The portable ventilator she had been on at home had given out, forcing her to go to the hospital to receive the high flow oxygen she required.
Her need for this type of respiratory support stemmed from the diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in a person’s lungs. Pressure in the blood vessels leading from the heart to the lungs becomes too high, which leads to the narrowing of the arteries. Blood does not flow as well as it should, resulting in less oxygen in the blood.
There is no cure, but doctors told her a double lung transplant could save her and improve her quality of life.
In and out of the hospital in the months leading up to the beginning of May, Szmutko said she hoped each time the next visit would be for transplant surgery. This final time, she got her wish.
“I had been discharged from Northwestern earlier that evening,” she said. “I came home, showered and got in bed around 8:30 p.m. I was asleep when the call came at 11:30 p.m. They gave me an offer and I accepted. I was so happy.”
On May 5, hospital staff wheeled Szmutko into surgery. On her way, a group of hospital staff lined the hallway cheering her on.
From start to finish, the surgery took about 9½ hours, she said. Throughout the procedure, doctors called her sister every two hours with updates on how things were progressing in the operating room.
Family and friends provided updates on social media for the many Northwest Indiana residents who had come to know Szmutko over the previous months — not only for her courage and determination, but for her advocacy as well.
Szmutko said after she moved past her anger and denial of being diagnosed, she saw there wasn’t a local support group for people like her. In response, Szmutko started the Northwest Indiana PH PHriends Support Group.
Shortly after her diagnosis, she also began advocating for herself and others who have life-threatening conditions by meeting with members of Congress to advocate for the passage of the Safe Step Act, a bill that aims to allow patients to receive the treatment they need, rather than forcing them to receive less expensive, less effective treatment.
A few days after her successful double lung transplant surgery, Szmutko jumped back on social media herself, expressing gratitude for her supporters along the way and offering updates on her condition.
Today, Szmutko is back in her Valparaiso home. Missing is the portable ventilator she used for so long to help her breathe.
“I feel so much better,” she said. “I am very tired. I was not in good health before surgery. I was on a portable ventilator with a very high flow of oxygen and a life-sustaining medication that ran off a pump, so not having either of those has been a relief.”
Every two weeks, Szmutko will return to the hospital for follow-up visits. She undergoes lab work and a chest x-ray the day before each visit to check for infection and anti-rejection medication levels.
“I have written a letter to my donor’s family,” she said. “I gave it to my team and they do the rest. I am hopeful I get to learn about my donor and the wonderful family that gave me this gift.”
She says she is thankful for the support she has received from family and friends, as well as the financial support she has received from donors all over the Region.
A double lung transplant can cost as much as $1.3 million before insurance. Szmutko turned to Help Hope Live, a nonprofit medical fundraising platform that helps patients like her start secure and medically verified fundraising campaigns backed by one-on-one fundraising help. Several fundraising events, including a recent poker run, have also helped provide funding for the portion of her medical expenses not covered by insurance.
“I would like to thank Sanctified Souls RC for hosting a poker run for me,” she said. “You guys are the absolute greatest.”
Szmutko says her advice to transplant candidates is to follow their plans of care and keep their bodies strong with whatever exercise they can accomplish.
“Double lung transplant is a huge surgery with a hard recovery,” she said. “I am grateful for my transplant team and all the nurses who took care of me. It has been very rewarding.”