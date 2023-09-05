VALPARAISO — More than 3,000 visitors stopped by the MAAC Emergency Services Center recently to pay tribute to first responders and the work they do.

The Appreciation and Demonstration Day, hosted annually, is intended to honor first responders and foster stronger communications between these agencies and the communities they serve.

First responders often miss the big moments in life, from holidays with family to soccer games for their kids in to be there to help in a time of need.

"The First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day is about more than opening our campus to the public. It is about fostering connections and building relationships between first responders and the community," said Celina Weatherwax, President & CEO of the MAAC Foundation.

"What a joy it was to watch the kid's faces light up as they met a police officer or their sense of pride when they helped a firefighter fight a fire — this is what it's all about."

It offered more than 80 booths, 40 demonstrations and various hands-on activities in which to participate.

Organizers said this year’s event was the largest one yet.

New this year was the addition of Little Obie — a railway-scale locomotive that educates kids about train and railway safety from the Canadian National Railway.

Families watched as the Lutheran Air III helicopter landed in an open field at the MAAC campus.

Youngsters had the opportunity to explore the aircraft and learning more about what it takes to be a flight nurse.

Children of all ages could be a firefighter for the day by participating in the Kid’s Firefighter Challenge Course or helping put out a live fire.

As a fun, interactive way to say thank you, families collected autographs from the first responders at each booth as they walked around. When complete, they could turn their collection in to receive a First Responder Championship Medal.

The MAAC Foundation is looking forward to the continued growth of this appreciation day and plans to host next year’s event on Sept. 14, 2024.

The MAAC Foundation is transforming the landscape of first responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. For more information about the MAAC Foundation, please visit www.maacfoundation.org.