Meet Mack! This sweet young pup is about one and a half years old. He came to our shelter from... View on PetFinder
Mack
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found just more than an ounce of marijuana.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
A car carrying two men that fled a northern Indiana traffic stop crashed into a tree less than 30 seconds later.
The leader of Methodist Hospitals is warning Indiana lawmakers significant service cuts may be ahead absent a prompt infusion of state funding…
The man was found dead Feb. 3 in an abandoned building on West Fifth Avenue in Gary.