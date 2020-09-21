Mad bridge party continues

As the game at the Mad Hatter’s went on, with the Red Queens kibitzing, Alice grew weary of the Queen of Hearts’ boasting.

“I’m the most powerful card in Wonderland,” the Queen blustered. “No ace or king dares capture me.”

Enough, thought Alice.

In today’s deal, the Dormouse led a spade against 3NT. Alice played the jack as East, and South, the Hatter, took his king and wanted the next eight tricks. Thinking he needed a winning club finesse, he led a heart to dummy’s ace at Trick Two, and Alice followed with ... the queen!

“Off with her head!” the Queen of Hearts roared. “She let my card be a loser.”

No finesse

But then the Hatter thought he didn’t need the clubs. He took the K-Q of diamonds, led a club to his ace, cashed the ace of diamonds and led a heart to dummy’s nine, expecting four heart tricks, a spade, three diamonds and a club. Alice produced the ten, and the defense took the rest to beat the icy-cold game.

And for once the Queen of Hearts was silent.

