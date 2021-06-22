Mad bridge party

"My card won a trick. Her card didn't," the Queen of Hearts boasted after today's deal.

"Of course, the contract failed as a result," her cousin the Queen of Diamonds sniffed, "but that's obviously not important."

At the Mad Hatter's game, the two Red Queens had continued to bicker. The Queen of Hearts blustered that she was the most powerful card in Wonderland and none dared capture her. The Queen of Diamonds insisted that losing a trick could be beneficial.

Against the Hatter's four spades, Alice, West, carefully led the queen of hearts, making sure Her Majesty won a trick. What should Alice lead next?

Trump trick

Alice saw that for the defense to have a chance, East needed either a trump trick or the king of clubs. Still, they needed two diamonds. With a nod to the Queen of Diamonds, Alice led the queen!

The Hatter covered with dummy's king, winning. He took the A-K of trumps and started the clubs, but East ruffed the third club and led another diamond. Down one.

Daily question

You hold: S A K 9 3 H 9 D K 7 2 C A Q 10 7 4. You open one club, and your partner responds one spade. The opponents pass. What do you say?

Answer: A raise to three spades would strongly invite game but would not quite do justice to this hand. Most players would insist on game with a jump to four hearts as a "splinter" bid, showing the values for a raise to four spades with a singleton heart. A bid of four spades would suggest balanced distribution.

