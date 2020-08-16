Mad bridge party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even as the players at the Mad Hatter’s took a tea break, the two Red Queens, who had been kibitzing, continued to argue over who was greater.

“I’m the most powerful card in Wonderland,” the Queen of Hearts blustered. “No ace or king dares capture me.”

“Bosh,” the Queen of Diamonds retorted. “Losing a trick can be better than winning one.”

“I wish they would just give it a rest,” Alice muttered a little too loudly.

“Deal the cards and you’ll see,” the Queen of Diamonds sniffed.

So Alice dealt and became declarer at a bold 3NT. (Some players would have opened 1NT as South.) The March Hare, West, led the six of diamonds, and Alice didn’t like her chances. But when the Hatter, East, took the ace and returned the queen, Alice played low, and East had to shift. He tried the eight of hearts, and Alice won, forced out the ace of clubs, won West’s diamond return, finessed in spades and made an overtrick.

“A lucky contract,” Alice observed.