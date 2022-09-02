Mad bridge party

"Pretty soon," Alice said to the Dormouse as the players at the Mad Hatter's took a tea break, "they'll be throwing their tiaras at each other."

The two Red Queens, who were kibitzers, had continued to bicker about who was greater: The Queen of Hearts blustered that no ace or king dared capture her; the Queen of Diamonds insisted that losing a trick could be better than winning one.

When Alice was declarer at today's 3NT, West, the March Hare, led the seven of spades. Alice put up dummy's king, winning, and saw that she had to set up the diamonds without letting East get in for a spade return.

Extra chance

Alice could have led the A-K and a third diamond, hoping West would win. But for a slight extra chance — and in deference to the Queen of Diamonds — she led a heart to her hand and returned the deuce of diamonds. When the Hare played the queen, Alice played low from dummy and was safe for 10 tricks.

"Well done, child," the Queen of Diamonds said smugly. "Point to me!"

Daily question

You hold: S K 5 H Q 10 6 D A K 7 6 4 3 C 5 4. Your partner opens one spade, you respond two diamonds and he bids two hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: No ideal call is available. A rebid of three diamonds would not be forcing (perhaps not even in a style where two diamonds was game-forcing). Some players might support the spades or try a "fourth-suit" bid of three clubs. Since the hand seems well oriented to a heart contract, raise to three hearts.