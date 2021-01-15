Mad bridge party

As the game at the Mad Hatter’s went on, the Queen of Hearts grew ever more combative.

“I’m the most powerful card in Wonderland,” the Queen blustered. “Anyone who lets my card be captured” — she glared at the quaking Hatter — “loses his head.”

The Hatter was declarer at today’s four spades after the March Hare, East, tossed in a weak jump-overcall in hearts. Alice, West, led the queen of hearts, no doubt with trepidation.

Temptation

When dummy hit with K-J-5-2 in hearts, declarer nervously refused to cover with the king. He played the deuce, and the Queen of Hearts roared her approval. Alice led a second heart to the jack and ace. The Hatter ruffed, took the A-K of diamonds, ruffed a diamond in dummy, cashed the A-K of clubs and ruffed a diamond. He lost two trumps to West but made game.

South saved the contract as well as his head. If he covers the queen of hearts with the king, East wins and leads a trump. When West plays off three rounds, South has only nine tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S J 5 4 H K J 5 2 D A 3 C A J 7 5. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart and he bids one spade. What do you say?

Answer: This is an easy problem. At your second turn as responder, your responsibility is to place the contract — or to propose a contract by limiting your strength and suggesting your distribution. Bid 3NT. A jump to 2NT would only invite game. You would choose that call if your heart holding were J-10-5-2.

