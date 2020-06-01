Mad bridge party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the bridge at the Mad Hatter’s continued, the Red Queens kept up their rancorous debate over who was greater.

“My cousin can’t abide her card being captured,” the Queen of Diamonds told Alice. “But losing a trick can be better than winning one.”

“Of course, your majesty,” Alice said wearily.

“Deal,” the Queen sniffed. “I’ll show you.”

So Alice dealt and became declarer at six hearts. West, the Hatter, led the ace of spades, and Alice ruffed and drew trumps. How should she continue?

Discards

Alice saw that to avoid the club finesse, she needed three diamond tricks — for two club discards from dummy. But to lead to the ace and then lead the nine would work only if East held K-J-x or J-x-x.

Alice found the best play. At Trick Four, she led the queen of diamonds. West’s king covered — to play low would not have helped — and Alice took the ace, forced out East’s jack and won the rest.

“Well done,” the Queen of Diamonds nodded. “See what I mean?”

Daily question