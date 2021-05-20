Mad bridge party

"My poor cousin the Queen of Hearts needs psychiatric help, child," the Queen of Diamonds told Alice as the players at the Mad Hatter's took a break for tea. "She's fixated on winning tricks and doesn't understand that losing one can be better."

"A psychiatrist might say he would deal with her later," Alice said solemnly.

"I suppose I must prove my point," the Queen of Diamonds sighed.

The Hatter was declarer at today's 3NT, and Alice led a spade. The Hatter ducked twice, won the third spade and led a diamond. Alice was about to play low when she felt the Queen of Diamonds' gaze ... so she put up the queen.

Eight tricks

Declarer was stuck. If he took the ace, he would get only three diamonds and only eight tricks in all. If instead he ducked to keep communication with dummy, Alice would take two more spades for down one. But if Alice plays low on the first diamond, the Hatter succeeds by playing dummy's nine.

"It's just as I told you," the Queen of Diamonds smiled.

Daily question

You hold: S A 10 4 H A J 3 2 D 8 4 C A K Q 4. The dealer, at your right, opens one diamond. You double, and your partner bids one spade. What do you say?

Answer: Your 18 points are enough to act. If partner had bid one heart, you could raise to two, but I would be reluctant to raise a one-spade response with three-card support. Some experts would raise anyway. Bid two clubs, hoping partner will rebid his spades with length or bid hearts.

