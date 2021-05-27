Maddie
This sweet little girls name is Maddie. Maddie is a beautiful loving 4 month old calico kitten. She is smaller... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The boy's body was discovered in the Little Calumet River on Monday night.
Lake County prosecutors filed charges this week against a grandmother first arrested last month in connection with the fatal stabbing of her adult daughter's boyfriend April 16 in Hobart.
A resident told police that Friday morning he noticed a garbage can on his property that did not belong to him
Around 8 p.m. divers were dispatched to search the river behind a tire service business near the hotel.
The body of 32-year-old Steffani Sanders was found in the 9300 block of Colorado Street on Tuesday, the Lake County coroner's office said.
"It was happiness that I found him — that I could give the family closure — but then ... spotting his body ... it hit me hard," Smith said."
Uno Pizzeria & Grill, one of the biggest names in Chicago deep dish pizza, will soon open a new Northwest Indiana location.
WATCH NOW: Maskless parents protest at Valpo school board meeting, urge district to not require masks
Parents said they want to choose whether they send their children to school wearing a mask. Superintendent Jim McCall has said the district will make a decision about masks closer to August.
Leslie Carter said he was involved with every step of looking for his son. He searched up and down the river countless times and on Tuesday evening, he said, he feels "numb to the world."
A Calumet City man died Sunday after reportedly driving a car off the Torrence Avenue bridge and into the Calumet River below, authorities said. A 16-year-old boy who was in the car is in good condition, according to police.