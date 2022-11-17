Magic At Play: Enter the world of Harry Potter in Chicago

Harry Potter fans will want to make plans to explore a new exhibit which recently debuted in the Windy City.

"Harry Potter: Magic at Play" opened to the public on Nov. 11 at Water Tower Place in Chicago. The interactive exhibit, which will eventually tour, is making its world wide debut in Chicago.

The interactive experience has been in the works for the last year and a half, said Caitlin Maloney, senior director of Original X Productions (OGX), which is presenting the experience along with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment.

Fans will see many familiar and favorite objects, scenes and characters from the fantastic Wizarding World of Potter while exploring three floors of fascinating interactives or "three floors of fun," Maloney said. The exhibit takes up 30,000 square feet.

"A whole generation has grown up with Harry Potter," Maloney said, adding that audience is surely targeted in this exhibit. But the experience also gives big fans a chance to introduce Potter to younger folk.

"This exhibit gives people a chance to step into Harry's shoes," she said. Maloney said guests of all ages will find interesting immersive opportunities while checking out "Magic at Play." The hands-on features, she said, are expected to be popular with guests. "There are a lot of surprises," Maloney said.

While exploring the exhibit, guests begin at 4 Privet Drive and head on the journey to Hogwarts. Along the way, there are games to be played, assorted interactive opportunities and more. Visitors will see Dunsley's Living Room and can even sit in a boat which is ready to take off for Hogwarts. The Sorting Hat is on display in Harry's world as well and guests can also sharpen their Quidditch moves. In another area, guests may make Potions and learn about Charms.

There's also the Forbidden Forest on the premises and a maze to walk through.

Maloney, who said she was a lifelong fan of Harry Potter, added that dedicated fans will find the exhibit to be "fresh and different" from anything else that celebrates Potter and his Wizarding World.

A gift shop is also on the premises. Guests may also order a Butterbeer and other treats at the Butterbeer Bar.

FYI: "Harry Potter: Magic At Play" is at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $37.50 for adults and $29.50 for children 9 and younger. Visit HarryPotterMagicAtPlay.com for more information.