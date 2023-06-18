GARY — The NBA Finals may be history, but the league’s all-time leader in playoff assists had one more pass to make.

This time, however, Magic Johnson was giving the assist to Methodist Hospitals.

Speaking Saturday at its centennial gala at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Johnson praised Methodist for “incredible leadership with a vision not just for the hospital but the community.”

These days, Johnson, 63, is an entrepreneur, focusing on bringing high-quality stores and services to underserved urban areas. His company has partnered with Methodist for more than five years.

Citing the Methodist mission statement, Johnson said, “I’m blown away by quality health care for every single patient. Everyone in Gary is receiving the same kind of health care. That’s amazing. That’s what it’s all about.”

The gala was a fundraiser for the Methodist Foundation and its Vision Fund. Johnson aided that cause by auctioning seven Lakers tickets and seven autographed jerseys, raising $60,000.

Matt Doyle, president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals, unveiled a Mitch Markovitz modern South Shore-style painting of the hospital. Five hundred copies of the commissioned artwork will be sold for $100 apiece to further benefit the Vision Fund.

Judy Lindsey, executive director of the Methodist Foundation, explained that the Vision Fund “helps Methodist Hospitals accelerate its work to minimize health disparities and continue to help everyone, regardless of their situation.”

The hospital has begun addressing community issues with its new Methodist Nutrition Station to combat food insecurity; Our Moms, Our Babies to address infant mortality; and the Sexual Trauma Awareness & Recovery Center.

The benefit gala, Lindsey said, “means that the work we do resonates with my personal values of how we should be creating equity for everyone.”

Operating on three campuses, Methodist Hospitals has 2,148 employees, including 556 physicians and allied health professionals. With 534 inpatient beds, the system has recorded 187,386 patient encounters.

One hundred years earlier, Methodist Episcopal Hospital treated 2,087 patients, delivering 299 babies and performing 1,115 operations.

Methodist Hospitals reports a $521.32 million economic impact and a $112.2 million community impact.

For Doyle, who started with Methodist in 2007, the gala means “celebration, service, community, vision and respect.” He has seen growth in such areas as neuroscience, oncology and surgical services.

“Tonight is also about passion,” he said. “We are Northwest Indiana. Our folks live here, and we’re celebrating unity as a part of Northwest Indiana.”

Established in 1923, Methodist was praised throughout the evening as a “beacon of hope, source of strength, and trusted partner.”

Mayor Jerome A. Prince called the gala an opportunity to reflect on Methodist’s contributions over the years and “look to the future with hope and optimism.”

He said Methodist “continues to be a vital part of our community and continues to do great work.”

Doyle pointed out that the sold-out gala drew 600 supporters. “It’s so important to be celebrated in Northwest Indiana, in Gary. Methodist is the community. We’re here for the community.”

The evening featured a video showing how the hospital lives up to its mission to “provide compassionate, quality health care services to all those in need.”

A joint statement from Robert E. Johnson III, chairman of the hospital board, and Heather McCarthy, hospital foundation board president, saluted the city of Gary for giving Methodist its start, and the communities in Lake and Porter counties the hospital serves.

“As an independent, safety-net hospital, Methodist is increasingly being called upon to reach beyond its walls and boldly confront factors that threaten the well-being of patients and the community,” they said.

In thanking staff, Doyle recalled the team members, the “true heroes,” who worked through the pandemic.

The hospital also thanked U.S. Steel Gary Works for its $100,000 contribution.

“We look back and look ahead to the vision for the next 100 years,” Doyle said.

