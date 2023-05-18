This weekend the first-ever “Main Event Maynia” will be held at select casinos in the United States and around the world to give poker players an unprecedented opportunity to secure a seat in the World Championship in Las Vegas.

The best news is that the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, IL, will be one of the participating properties, affording poker players in The Region and greater Chicago area the chance to compete on the sport’s biggest stage.

This Saturday (May 20) starting at 11 a.m., players may buy in directly for $1,175 in the Grand Victoria’s newly remodeled poker room to win a $10,000 seat in the Main Event of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas plus a $1,000 travel stipend.

In the meantime, the Grand Victoria has been holding “Step 1” sit-and-go tournaments daily through Friday (May 19) at 10 a.m., 2, 6, and 10 p.m. for the chance to win a seat in Saturday’s Main Event Maynia. The buy-in for these tournaments is $140.

For more information, please visit grandvictoriacasino.com or call the poker room directly at 847-531-7753.

“History is only a few months away, and Main Event Maynia is a big part of making sure this is the biggest field in the history of the WSOP,”, said World Series of Poker executive director Ty Stewart.

The idea for this special event was inspired by the fact the 2022 Main Event fell just 110 entries short of the all-time record of 8,773 entries established in 2006.

The upcoming global qualification weekend will take place in live poker rooms at Caesars Entertainment destinations and partner casinos on four different continents, including North America, South America, Europe and Africa.

The Grand Victoria is one of only 10 destinations in the United States hosting Main Event Maynia tournaments. The international locations include Playground Poker Club and Dearfoot Inn & Casino in Canada, Punta del Este Resort and Casino in Uruguay and King’s Resort in Czech Republic.

All of the properties, including the Grand Victoria, are joining forces to host guaranteed seat satellite “step” tournaments for Main Event Maynia with a guaranteed Main Event seat, a mega of $1,175, and a travel stipend to Las Vegas.

“The reigning champion, Espen Jorstad, earned his Main Event seat by winning a satellite event, so there’s plenty of reasons to believe this year’s champion might just be a regional player who wouldn’t otherwise be heading to Vegas,” Stewart said.

“Main Event Maynia is long overdue, and we thank our global network of satellite partners for giving players a chance to take their shot from their own backyard.”

The 2022 World Series of Poker brought in 197,626 entrants from over 100 different countries. More than $347-million in prize money was distributed.

The year-round global presence of the World Series of Poker includes WSOP Europe, WSOP Asia-Pacific and WSOP International Circuit Series.

Horseshoe Las Vegas, formerly Bally’s, will be the scene of the Main Event starting on July 3 and continuing through July 17.

If the all-time Main Event attendance record is broken, all of the entrants in the field will be placed into a drawing that awards a non-transferable Main Event buy-in for the next 30 years.

Players can follow @WSOP on Twitter, Instagram, or wsop.com/mainevent for the latest news and updates on Main Event Maynia.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The “Push Your Luck” promotion continues every Saturday this month. PENN Play players rewards members can earn tier-based entries now through May 27, including free daily entries and extra entries for every 25 tier points accumulated at slots and table games. Three winners will be selected every hour from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m. to play the Push Your Luck game for a chance to win $10,000 Penn Cash.

FOUR WINDS: The $150,000 Memorial Day Cash promotion will take place at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Sunday, May 28, from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT). Every 30 minutes five W Club player’s club members will be randomly selected to win $1,500 in cash for a total of 105 winners during the promotional day. W Club members receive one free entry daily through the day of the promotion by swiping their card at a kiosk at any Four Winds Casino location. Earn Additional entries playing slots and table games.

HARD ROCK: The “Classic Rockers” promotion is ongoing through the end of May. Every Wednesday guests 55 years of age and up are invited to Fresh Harvest for a 50 percent discount on their meal. The offer can be redeemed directly at Fresh Harvest by presenting a Unity Rewards players card and a valid form of ID.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Celebrate the “30 Winners for 30 Years” drawing every Thursday this month. Six winners will be drawn every hour from 4 to 8 p.m. on promotion days to win $100 in free casino play.

HORSESHOE: The “$1 million Cash Lucky Lotto” promotion is being held every Saturday. Earn entries through 7:45 p.m. on May 27, then head over to the Caesars Rewards Center on the days of the promotion for the 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. drawings. Match two numbers: $40 free slot play; three numbers: $150 free slot play; four numbers: $1,000 cash; five numbers: $5,000 cash; six numbers: $1,000,000 cash (40-year annuity).