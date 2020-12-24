Maintaining focus

In a holiday cartoon, Santa’s sleigh has plowed into the roof of a house, packages are strewn all over, and Santa is upset with Rudolph:

“I warned you about texting while driving. Next year I’m using GPS.”

When you’re behind the wheel, focus on the road. When you’re declarer, focus on the contract — and on what might go wrong. In today’s deal, North-South stopped delicately (and accurately) at five spades. West led the queen of clubs, and declarer won with the ace and led a trump.

When West won and led another club, East ruffed dummy’s king and led a diamond. West won and cashed a club for down two.

First club

South was unfocused. Only a ruff can endanger the contract, so he must win the first club in dummy and pitch his last two clubs on the A-K of hearts. Then he can lead a trump and lose only to West’s ace.

Unlucky Louie, Cy the Cynic, Wendy, Minnie Bottoms and all the members of my club join me in wishing for my readers a holiday season of peace and joy.

Daily question