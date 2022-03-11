MAINTAINING WEIGHT LOSS: Times columnist shares health journey

Close to a year ago, I was suffering effects of long COVID that had me exhausted and with no energy along with other ongoing symptoms. I was also overweight and had even gotten just inside the range of being obese, according to the National Institutes of Health.

I was desperate to physically feel better and started using what energy I did have to get some physical activity in, and I started drinking more water and cutting out other beverages.

A month later I met a lady I was writing an article on who had lost over 90 pounds and when she shared the advice her doctor had given her, it sounded like something I could actually make myself do. It didn’t sound impossible and I decided to try it myself.

Although she had shifted to occasional alternative sweeteners to replace sugar, the rest of her diet wasn’t very restrictive. She was counting calories and keeping her daily intake at 1,200, exercising for 30 minutes five times a week and drinking 64 ounces of water a day. So, in late April I got on board and followed what worked for her.

In September I wrote about my weight-loss progress. I had lost 23.5 pounds at that point. My goal was to lose 35 pounds total by the end of the year. I hit that goal in November. I decided at that point to ease up and allow myself more calories and a few indulgences here and there.

I revisited the doctor I had seen early on for some weight-loss guidance, and she recommended going up to around 1,700-1,800 calories and maintaining my exercise and water drinking habits.

Even after I’d hit my goal, I continued recording everything I was eating in my Fitbit app into early December. After that I was recording it about half the time to still kind of be sure I had a handle on how many calories I was taking in.

With colder weather, I’ve dropped off on the physical activity, and I know I need to work more of it back in — not necessarily to lose more weight, but just because I feel better when I do. I am really looking for warmer days for walks and bike rides. I take an occasional walk and still do some brief workouts along with YouTube videos, but I’m not where I’d like to be on that.

I’m still keeping up with my water intake and it’s not hard to do because it’s pretty much the only beverage I drink anymore. I’ve eliminated soda and juice. I’ve never liked drinking milk. I might have a small glass of wine or a few sips of a cocktail when I dine out or on a special occasion, and if I want to warm up I’ll have a small mug of tea about once a week.

I also during my weight-loss journey made sleep a bigger priority, and I have really shifted to being more of the morning person I always wanted to be.

I had always been a night owl and would work often until 1 or 2 a.m. I now get to bed earlier and naturally wake up earlier. The post COVID exhaustion has gone away, and I get a good seven-ish hours most nights.

Since the new year, life has just shifted, and I’m finding a hard time getting back into a routine and finding my groove that will better lend itself to what I want to achieve as far as health goals.

I ended the year with another (much less severe) case of COVID, we moved from our home of 30 years and my dad passed away. It’ll take a little time to get settled in and form new habits. Through it I have managed to maintain my weight loss, which makes me extremely happy, but I know the work isn’t over, and I don’t want to slide into old ways that weren’t benefiting me. I know I need to bring back regular physical activity and eat more fresh veggies — both of which will be easier to do once we crawl out of the Midwest winter that can be both beautiful and miserable.

And it isn’t just about weight, I want to continue to feel well and have energy and do what I need to do to maintain that. And if I lose a couple more pounds in the process, that will be a nice bonus.

I’ll be filling you in each month on what I’m doing to stay healthy and maintain my weight loss, which will help me with accountability, and I’ll share some of the things that worked for me in losing 35 pounds.

