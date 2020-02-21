Major new event

At the Fall NABC, the ACBL inaugurated the Soloway Knockout Teams. In a new format, two days of short qualifying matches left 32 teams to play full-day matches.

The winners were Josef BLASS (npc), Jacek Pszczola (U.S.), Jacek Kalita and Michal Nowosadzki (Poland), and Bas Drijver and Sjoert Brink (Switzerland). In the final BLASS rallied past Nick NICKELL-Ralph Katz, Robert Levin-Steve Weinstein and Jeff Meckstroth-Eric Rodwell, 123 to 102.

With four deals left, BLASS led narrowly. In today's deal, Levin-Weinstein stopped at 3NT as North-South. Nowosadzki-Kalita got to slam when both players took bold views.

SAFETY

Rodwell, West, had to lead. Against 6NT, an opening leader often tries for safety; an aggressive lead may blow a crucial trick. Rodwell led a spade, but South won in dummy and led a diamond to his queen. He took 12 tricks.

If West leads the king of hearts, South fails, and NICKELL wins 11 IMPs and retakes the lead. They lost 11 instead, and the title went to BLASS.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S Q J 7 H A 7 5 D Q J 2 C A K Q 6. You open one club, your partner responds one spade, you jump to 2NT and he next bids three hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: You should show your support for partner's first suit -- what he wants to hear. Bid three spades. If your values were a bit more slammish -- say you held K J 7, A 7 5, A 3 2, A K 8 6 -- to jump to four spades to emphasize the quality of your support would be correct.

