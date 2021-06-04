Make a family bucket list of fun things to do around the Region

Summer is almost officially here according to the calendar. But it already feels like summer. School is out for the year in most places, the sun is shining and after the past year, everyone is ready to slip into long, lazy days by the pool. Start off your summer by making a summer bucket list for your family and have fun checking things off one by one. Here are a few ideas:

Go fishing. If your kids have never dropped a pole in the water before, why not pick up some poles and introduce them to this pastime? With rivers and lakes small and large in the region, there are plenty of places to snag a fish — from the Kankakee River to Cedar Lake to the shores of Lake Michigan.

Make ice cream. This is something that will fascinate kids as you create frozen treats in the flavor of their choice. Use an electric ice cream maker or Google ways to make your own ice cream in a bag. If you have a freezer-safe piece of stoneware, freeze it and then place ice cream on it to roll it or mix in your favorite candies.