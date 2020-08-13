Making a difference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The difference between an expert and a beginner: An expert has failed more times than a beginner has even tried.

Today’s West leads a club against 3NT: ten, king, ace. A beginning player sees 10 easy tricks, given a normal break in diamonds. He takes the A-K — and West discards.

To get nine winners, South must lose a diamond to East. Then an expert East will infer that South has a second club stopper — otherwise, he might have held up his ace — so East shifts to the deuce of hearts: ten, jack. West returns a heart to the ace, and a third heart goes through South’s queen to West’s K-9. Down one.

Heart tricks

An expert declarer notes that the defense can take four hearts only if the first heart lead comes from East. Thus, if declarer loses a diamond, he wants to lose to West. So declarer leads a diamond to dummy at Trick Two and returns a low diamond to his nine — an “avoidance” play.

As the cards lie, South makes an overtrick, but even if West won, South would be safe.

