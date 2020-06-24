Making the most of your outdoor space, no matter how small

For something more dramatic, Rottet says, potted citrus trees look and smell lovely. Or add a pencil cactus or other succulent in a tall planter; it can withstand summer heat while functioning like a sculpture in your outdoor space. When summer ends, fill the planter with a hardy flower like pansies, which might even last through the winter.

No time or resources to add plants this year? Floral or lavender candles are another option, Parker says.

DINING AND COOKING

A gas grill can be an asset if you’re cooking outdoors a lot. But Rottet also recommends the Big Green Egg charcoal grill. “It’s not a huge commitment,” she says, “because you can roll it into a tight little space.”

If you have a grill and would like to create more of a kitchen around it, add an outdoor table or console that can serve as a work surface and perhaps has some storage, Mannarino says, “so you’re not just walking over to a grill and holding a tray in your hand.”

Want to create the feel of an outdoor bar? Add a rolling bar cart, or, even more simply, fill your biggest salad bowl with ice, Parker says, and bring out a selection of cold drinks.

SUNSHINE AND SHADE