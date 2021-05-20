Mal
Introducing Mal! This handsome young tabby was rescued from a high kill shelter in southern Illinois where he was at... View on PetFinder
HAMMOND — Efforts in the search for Kyrin Carter, a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a Best Western hotel Saturday, are now being focused…
A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen.
Anyone with information related to the death investigation is asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.
Jurors found Michael J. Tunstall, 27, of Knox, Indiana guilty Friday night of battery, aggravated battery and the murder of 5-year-old Daniel Holdcroft Jr.
Keri Devries, remembers her husband, Nicholas Devries, as a loving husband and dedicated father of four. It has been two years since his death on U.S. 41.
The government alleges Tarrytown defrauded SNAP of more than $5.1 million between December 2015 and last November
"(This home) says that you can be whatever you want to be, and you can be as successful as you want to be, if you can imagine yourself doing that," said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
A police dog arrived a short time later and had a "positive narcotics alert" on the vehicle and officers recovered a "dab rig" used to smoke THC oil, police said.
The TGI Fridays across from Southlake Mall closed after 25 years.
The boy, Kyrin Carter, was last seen near the Best Western at 3830 179th St. on May 15 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.