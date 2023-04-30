As the owner and chef of Maggie Lu’s Market Catering Company in North Judson, I am fortunate enough to experience first-hand what makes our community so special. From talking to people as we pass on the street, to waving at residents as they drive by, it is those kinds of things that make me proud to have been born and raised here. Over the last few months, I have been feeding our neighbors doing work on the Mammoth Solar project, and it has been an unexpected, yet very welcome blessing for my small, family-owned business.

Maggie Lu’s Market was originally started as a side-hustle with my fiancée Heather and named after our 8-year-old daughter during COVID when we started offering delivery meals. The idea took off to where we were averaging 50-plus deliveries per week across Indiana. Because of that success, we started getting inquiries about booking parties, and catering once restrictions were lifted. It was a turning point when I decided to leave my career in the Indiana Department of Corrections to return to feeding people full time.

My first experience with SOLV Energy — the company in charge of building the first phase of Mammoth Solar — was around Thanksgiving last year. They were looking for a caterer to prepare a holiday meal for their hard-working crew of men and women at their site, many of whom are our neighbors and part of the surrounding communities. When I went to deliver and set-up the food for their meal, everyone was so very friendly and wanting to help in any way they could! It was a very enjoyable and welcoming atmosphere, and I was so appreciative of the support!

I have been fortunate to call the SOLV Energy team a loyal customer since. They reach out to us regularly for holiday meals and monthly lunches that amount to nearly 350 more orders per month. We are always happy to assist and enjoy making visits to the site to see everyone. Without a doubt, SOLV Energy has become one of our biggest customers and has been a great boost to our business, especially during the typical downtime of the food service industry from January to March.

Their commitment to the community just doesn’t extend to small businesses like me, it also extends to other projects and causes that benefit all of us. Last September, SOLV Energy sponsored the Starke County Economic Development Foundation’s Starke Tank competition that supports local businesses looking to open or expand in Starke County. In February, they partnered with Doral Renewables, to invest $10,000 to help advance a bridge renovation and road repair in North Judson. Also, within the last year, they have provided financial support for the Hope for the Holidays Christmas Drive, the Knox High School marching band, and Starke County Emergency Services. They are making an impact on the community that will last long after the project is completed.

Building strong and genuine relationships are at the cornerstone of what we do at Maggie Lu’s Market. It is a huge piece of our story and who we are. SOLV Energy shares that same philosophy in the relationship it has built with not only my business, but with others and the community. So much so, that in fact when I delivered their Christmas meal, I gave the site-leader a hug and thanked them for their support. They in-turn thanked me and told me how much they genuinely appreciated Maggie Lu’s Market and working with them. That showed me that this was a two-way street that was beneficial to both of us. I hope that others will see that the relationship with solar energy is also a two-way street where everyone can benefit together both now and in the future.