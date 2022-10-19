Man allegedly stole $55K from ATM; spent some on home furnishings, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A former Hammond man accused of breaking into an ATM machine stole more than $55,000 in cash, police said.

Malik Bunch, 25, is charged in LaPorte Superior Court 1 with Level 5 felony theft and Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief. According to court documents, Bunch used a long crowbar to pry open an ATM at First Trust Credit Union at 950 E. U.S. 20 early on Oct. 9.

Surveillance footage revealed he inserted a card and used the buttons on the keypad to the right of the screen each time before prying on the ATM. Eventually, he managed to open the top portion of the machine and fled in a car with cash, court documents revealed.

Police said the ATM was damaged beyond repair.

According to court documents, bank video helped identify the suspect, who was discovered to reside at the Canterbury Apartments on Chickadee Drive just outside the corporate boundaries of Michigan City.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, officers entered the apartment and located Bunch along with $24,880 inside a shoe box, police said. Another $1,524 was allegedly located inside a purse in the bedroom.

Court documents suggest the at least a portion of the remaining stolen money was spent on new home furnishings including kitchen appliances, a sofa, a high top table and chairs, televisions, a dresser, nightstands and headboard for a king size bed.

Bunch was still being held on $30,000 bond Monday after having been booked into the LaPorte County jail on Oct. 12. He could face up to seven years in prison if convicted on both charges.