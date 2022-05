Man arrested in Indy in connection with deadly NWI shooting in 2020

A man was arrested Tuesday night in Indianapolis on a warrant in a murder case linked to a shooting death July 19, 2020, in Gary, officials said.

Joseph Durden, 33, had been wanted on a warrant for murder since March 17, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities said Durden was charged in the homicide of a Gary man in July 2020 at Sixth Avenue and Maryland Street in Gary. Because Durden has not yet been extradited to Lake County, his Lake Criminal Court records remained sealed.

Keith Daniel, 29, of Gary, was shot to death about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Sixth Avenue and Maryland Street, according to Gary police and the Lake County coroner's office.

Officers with the Marshals Service task force and the Indianapolis Violent Crimes Unit arrested Durden about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 9300 block of Racquet Ball Way in Indianapolis, authorities said. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.

