Man charged in death of Indiana teen last seen in 1986

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an Indiana teenager who was last seen in 1986, authorities said Thursday.

The Fayette County sheriff's department identified the man as Shawn McClung.

Denise Pflum, an 18-year-old high school senior, disappeared after telling her family that she was returning to the site of a bonfire where she had misplaced her purse the previous night.

“The information and probable cause alleges that McClung previously claimed that Pflum was still alive, but has recently admitted that he killed her in March of 1986,” the sheriff's department said in a statement.

“No further comments will be made at this time, as the investigation is ongoing regarding the involvement of other parties,” the department said.

Online court records show McClung, 55, pleaded not guilty during a court appearance. Bond was set at $500,000. Defense attorney Jud McMillin declined to comment.

McClung was Pflum's former boyfriend at the time she disappeared, her mother, Judy, told NBC's “Dateline” in March.