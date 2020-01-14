HAMMOND — A Gary man accused of using Facebook to shoot video commercials and sell firearms and drugs has pleaded not guilty, court records show.
U.S. District court records allege Michael Thedford used his Facebook profile pseudonym, “Mikey Iky Dashoota,” for his promotional videos.
A criminal complaint against Thedford alleges his possession of firearms violates law because Thedford is an alleged drug user and has a previous domestic violence conviction.
He pleaded not guilty Tuesday at an arraignment hearing to the seven counts against him, records show.
A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, cataloging Thedford's many advertisement-like videos and posts.
On Oct. 26, Thedford appeared in a Facebook Live video rolling a marijuana cigarette as a handgun protrudes from his pocket, flourishing the handgun for the viewers briefly, court documents state.
A few days later, on Oct. 29, Thedford posted another live video in which he appears to be smoking a marijuana cigarette with a handgun and a gun's drum magazine on his lap. Thedford then allegedly displays a mini Draco AK-47-type firearm and a substance suspected to be marijuana.
In a Nov. 10 video, Thedford is seen driving around smoking what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette, saying, “I done smoked five blunts with little Trey,” court records state. Later in the month, Thedford allegedly advertised to viewers that he has drip, or marijuana, for sale.
On Dec. 16, Thedford posted a Facebook Live video showing him at his Gary residence displaying a Glock handgun, with a drum magazine and laser beam, and a black handgun as he smoked what appeared to be a marijuana, court reports said. He then displayed the bag of alleged marijuana to viewers.
On Dec. 27, Thedford posted an apparent promo trade offer for Glock handguns, in which someone commented, “That's a deal Oml.”
More recent posts include one from March discussing the price of firearm accessories. On March 17, Thedford posted another video encouraging viewers to “slide through... flame it up,” meaning to “come to his residence and smoke marijuana with him,” court documents said.
On March 21, police executed a search warrant on Thedford's Gary residence on Jefferson Street.
Two bags containing suspected crack cocaine packaged for distribution, three firearms, marijuana and a backpack containing a Beretta pistol, a Glock with an extended magazine and two drum magazines loaded with ammunition were allegedly found.
Thedford was arrested last winter. A jury trial has been set 8:30 a.m. Feb. 18.