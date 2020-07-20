Man sent to work release for stabbing girlfriend with screwdriver or pick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man was expected to be sent to a work-release program Monday after he was sentenced for stabbing a woman last year with a screwdriver or pick.

John R. Zenner, 30, pleaded guilty in June to domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepted Zenner's plea agreement Monday and sentenced him to five years, including 16 months in the Lake County Jail and 44 months in the Lake County Community Corrections work release program.

Zenner received credit for time served in jail since his arrest June 6, 2019, when police went to a Crown Point home after responding to a tip that a man stabbed his girlfriend.

Inside the home, police found Zenner and the woman, who was lying on a bloodied piece of cardboard. She told officers she couldn't see because her eyes were swollen shut.

Zenner must seek mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complete any recommended treatments, according to the plea agreement.