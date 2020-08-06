Man sentenced to 20 years after attempting to smuggle meth, feds say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAMMOND — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, attorneys announced.

Jesus Lopez, 42, of Chicago, admitted to attempting to smuggle nearly half a kilogram of meth across the Porter/LaPorte County border in November 2016, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office.

Lopez also orchestrated the transportation of 16 kilograms of meth across the U.S./Mexico border to a woman in Chicago that same month, according to court records filed in U.S. District court.

Lopez is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, The Times reported.

A Hobart police officer pulled over Lopez and a co-defendant in November for speeding on eastbound Interstate 94 near the county line. The co-defendant, Rosalba Franco, 37, of Cicero, Illinois, was driving the car at the time, records state.

Lopez gave the officer a false identity, providing an international driver's license that bore the name Alberto Avelica, according to court records. Franco referred to him as Jose Rodriguez, records state.

The two admitted to possessing the 450.5 grams of meth and said they meant to deliver it to a man in South Bend, records state.