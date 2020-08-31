Man videotaped sexual abuse of 9-year-old girl, records say

CROWN POINT — A 32-year-old man already being held without bond on a federal charge of production of child pornography has been charged in state court with molesting a 9-year-old girl.
Tyrone E. Johnson, of Calumet Township, is accused of forcing the girl to engage in sexual intercourse and oral sex several times between April 1 and June 7, court records show.
The federal charges stem from videos taken during the alleged sexual abuse of the 9-year-old girl. Johnson's face is clearly visible in one of the videos, records allege.
The girl initially disclosed the alleged abuse in June, after witnessing Johnson physically abuse his pregnant girlfriend in Illinois, court records state.
The woman suffered cuts and bleeding to her face, and the girl began to yell she had been raped by Johnson, records allege.
Police determined the alleged sexual abuse occurred at Johnson's apartment in Calumet Township, after she was left alone with him while Johnson and his girlfriend baby-sat the girl, records state.
Police learned of the videos after a man picked up Johnson's cellphone from the LaSalle County Jail in Illinois, according to documents.
The man told a witness Johnson had instructed him to pick up and destroy the phone, but he found the videos and sent them to the witness, records state.
