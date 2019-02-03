Last year I made a major career decision involving my family and a move 681 miles northwest of my home. I moved from South Carolina to Northwest Indiana to lead Porter Health Care System and the Northwest Indiana market (LaPorte and Starke hospitals).
In South Carolina, I rarely wore a coat, and snowfall was insignificant, if we had it at all. I never dreamed I would move to the Midwest and one day purchase a snowplow. Despite the geographic and climatic change, I am truly grateful I’ve landed in Northwest Indiana and have the opportunity to lead Porter Health Care System.
What I have found here are warm, welcoming people who are both fun-loving and hardworking. My co-workers, neighbors, church community, civic organization members and business leaders have been phenomenal in making my family feel at home.
Porter Regional Hospital has been serving area residents since 1939. In my 26 years in health care, I have seen many hospitals, and what I have found here is exceptional. Porter is an organization of talented, engaged and caring people with a mission to ease suffering and bring health to our neighbors. The folks here also are involved in our community, making their work very personal.
I am impressed not only by the people I work with, but all of the community members and neighbors who have so warmly welcomed me and my family.
At Porter, we’re achieving great things we are very proud of. We are growing and enhancing our service lines, making it possible for people to remain close to home for their care. We have achieved a four-star rating from CMS, based on patient perception scores, safety and overall quality.
Here are some other points of pride:
• Porter Regional Hospital’s Center for Cardiovascular Medicine was the first hospital in the nation to achieve a specialized accreditation for atrial fibrillation from the American College of Cardiology. Porter was the first in Northern Indiana to offer the stroke-preventing Watchman device.
• Porter Regional Hospital’s Cancer Care Center is the newest comprehensive cancer treatment center in Northwest Indiana.
• We offer quality care at all stages of life — from the 2,096 babies we delivered system-wide in 2018 all the way to our free HealthPorte Seniors program to connect seniors with lifelong learning and social opportunities.
• We are committed to offering the best access to care for our communities. That means adding new primary care locations this year. We are recruiting new physicians to close service line gaps and increase availability.
• My role as market CEO for the larger Northwest Indiana market includes LaPorte Hospital, LaPorte Physician Network and Starke Hospital. We work closely with the leadership of these sister hospitals to provide the services patients need, in their own community. We are excited to be building a brand new LaPorte Hospital in 2020, which has been designed with community input.
System-wide, we serve a market of 345,000 citizens. We have more than 50 physician offices and urgent care locations, representing 15 different specialties. I’m proud to be a part of this health care network and a part of this community. We continue to look ahead, providing quality health care services for this growing region.
