PORTER — Bright colored decorations reminiscent of a New Orleans Mardi Gras party set the stage for this year's Mardi Bra.
Guests attending the event, held Saturday at The Spa Special Events Center, brought bags brimming with new bras and feminine hygiene products that filled two long tables.
The donated items, which this year included incontinence pads, will be greatly appreciated by clients at the Housing Opportunities in Valparaiso, Director of Development Lisa Franko said.
"It's a party with a purpose," Franko said of the event attended by some 300 women.
Housing Opportunities is a community-sustained nonprofit that resolves and prevents homelessness for adults, children, and seniors in Porter and LaPorte counties, according to its website.
Franko lauded the work of Nicky Ali Jackson, host of the event and the one who came up with the idea five years ago.
"She (Jackson) has been amazing to get us what our clients need. She's an amazing ambassador. We need more Dr. Jacksons," Franko said.
The event, the fourth of its kind, was hosted by Jackson, Ph.D., coordinator and associate professor of criminal justice at Purdue University Northwest.
Jackson, a Chesterton resident, said she came up with the idea for the event while reading a magazine article about homeless women.
She said she learned from the article that many homeless women are forced to use the same sanitary products for a week or more due to lack of funds.
"It just shows how one small idea can be turned into something great," Jackson said.
Franko said the donations will be used by the women and teens her agency serves.
Those numbers include 500 adults and 300 children under the age of 18 last year.
Jackson said the first Mardi Bra event held in 2015 attracted some 150 individuals.
She switched it up in 2016 and held It's All About the Bag, an event collecting purses and feminine products for area homeless women.
In subsequent years Jackson returned to the Mardi Bra theme and has continued to sell out the tickets to the event as soon as they come out.
"It's the hottest ticket in town," Jackson said.
Mary Ann Ahern, of NBC 5 News in Chicago, served as master of ceremonies for the event, which included music by Arrested Sounds, a silent auction, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.
Jackson also thanked her Purdue University Northwest Criminal Justice Club for their volunteer assistance and Mardi Bra Committee members Alicia Charlson, Stefanie Neal, Carol Podolak and Katie St. Germaine.
Many area businesses had offered their support for the event including Wagner's Ribs, Centers for Vein Care, B. Nutty and Epic Limo.