Marian Catholic's Eddie King, Donovan McIntyre named al-state

  Updated
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

PREP BASEBALL

Marian Catholic duo earn state honors: Marian Catholic outfielders Eddie King and Donovan McIntyre were named to the Class 3A Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State team. Marian Catholic advanced to the Crestwood I Supersectional.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Doseck takes new post with Valparaiso staff: Dominique Doseck has been added to Valparaiso's coaching staff and will serve as director of basketball operations. Doseck assumes the DOBO role after spending the last two years as a graduate assistant. Doseck joined the Valpo program prior to the 2019-20 campaign as a graduate assistant.  A three-time Academic All-MAC honoree at Ohio, Doseck averaged 10 points per game as a senior and ranked second in the conference in 3-point percentage. Doseck played under Evans’ tutelage for her first three seasons, as Evans was on staff at Ohio as an assistant coach prior taking the Valpo post.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Weather cancels another Oilmen game: The NWI Oilmen set a franchise record with its sixth consecutive home rainout Wednesday. The game with the MCL Minutemen was canceled. The Oilmen are scbeduled to host the Chicago American Giants at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

RailCats fall late to Kane County: The RailCats' bullpen surrendered two ninth-inning runs in a 5-4 loss to Kane County on Tuesday.  Ryan Cash had a triple and RBI, while Tom Walraven added a double and run scored for Gary SouthShore.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky fly past the Wings: Sparked by a 30-11 first quarter, the Sky defeated the Wings 91-81 on Wednesday. Kahleah Copper, named to her first WNBA All-Star team earlier in the day, led Chicago with 17 points. Copper, an assistant coach at Purdue Northwest last season, added seven rebounds and three assists. Azura Stevens had 13 points. Candace Parker, Stefanie Dolson, Diamond DeShields, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley each added 10 points. Dana Evans (West Side) had three points and three assists against her former team.

