Marian Catholic's Eddie King, Donovan McIntyre named al-state

PREP BASEBALL

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Doseck takes new post with Valparaiso staff: Dominique Doseck has been added to Valparaiso's coaching staff and will serve as director of basketball operations. Doseck assumes the DOBO role after spending the last two years as a graduate assistant. Doseck joined the Valpo program prior to the 2019-20 campaign as a graduate assistant. A three-time Academic All-MAC honoree at Ohio, Doseck averaged 10 points per game as a senior and ranked second in the conference in 3-point percentage. Doseck played under Evans’ tutelage for her first three seasons, as Evans was on staff at Ohio as an assistant coach prior taking the Valpo post.