"My wife pays attention to what I say only if I say it to another woman," a club player complained to me. "She went down at this 3NT. When I questioned her play, I didn't even get a shake of her head."

My friend said that West led a spade, and his wife won with the ace and led a diamond to her ten.

"West took the queen and shifted to the ten of hearts. My wife took the king and led the king of diamonds, but East won and led another heart, forcing out dummy's last entry while the diamonds were blocked. My wife won only three spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs. Would you speak to her? She won't listen to me."

Misplay

I declined to get involved in North's marital issues, but South indeed misplayed. She can win the first spade in her hand and lead the king of diamonds.

If East takes the ace and shifts to hearts, South takes the ace and forces out the queen of diamonds. Dummy retains an entry to the good nine of diamonds, and South is safe for nine tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S K Q 3 H K 3 2 D K J 10 C A K 6 4. Both sides vulnerable. You deal and open one club, the next player bids one spade and two passes follow. What do you say?

ANSWER: To pass might be best if your partner is completely broke, but you can't assume that. Bid 1NT. In this auction, a 1NT bid shows a balanced hand slightly too strong for a 1NT opening. Your opponent might make one spade if you let him play there; compete for the partscore.