CROWN POINT — It started on the internet, and three years later culminated with an outdoor wedding ceremony. The Marriage Mill continues, as Domenica Wilding and Ryan Lynch found their way to the altar.
Wilding, 21, and Lynch, 23, were married Friday as the 2019 Marriage Mill couple sponsored by the Lake Court House Foundation.
The Hebron couple was selected from a pool of applicants hoping to be wed at the historic Lake County Courthouse.
“I’m very excited,” said the groom, a production technician for a plastic company. “We planned to do this next year, but then this opportunity came.”
Lynch and Wilding, a medical receptionist, met on Tinder, a popular dating app.
“We learned we were both at the same concert four days earlier," she said. "I felt that, somehow, we were supposed to find each other.”
Wilding said her mother told her about the Marriage Mill, “so we gave it a shot — why not?”
The couple provided their own wedding vows. Lynch said his bride “has a great personality. She’s so kind to everyone — just a kind heart."
Carrie Napoleon, managing director of the foundation, said between 1915 and 1940, Crown Point had a national reputation as the place to tie the knot. Nearly 175,000 couples traveled to the hub city to say “I do.” As many as six justices of the peace performed marriages 24/7, charging a license fee of $2.
The only requirements were that the groom had to be at least 21, the bride had to be at least 18 and neither could be drunk.
Among the celebrities to obtain a wedding license were silent film heartthrob Rudolph Valentino and boxer Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay). Also, while it has not been verified, Napoleon said, former President Ronald Reagan is said to have obtained a license for his first marriage to actress Jane Wyman.
Napoleon said the foundation chose to take over the Marriage Mill event formerly run by Crossroads Chamber of Commerce.
Wilding is a member of the Illiana Derby Dames, a roller derby team that competes in Lynwood, Illinois. Her teammates provided the wedding reception.
Magen D’Andrea, mother of the bride, noted her excitement. “She’s marrying the love of her life,” she said. “I can’t wait to see them enjoying their lives together and making grandbabies.”
In addition to the wedding ceremony performed by Lowell Town Judge Chris Buckley, five couples, with years of marriage ranging from 12 to 50 years, had their vows renewed.
Earl and Josephine Friend of Lowell and Las Vegas were married 50 years ago that Friday. Earl Friend offered the newlyweds this advice: “Save that paper with the vows you wrote. When you get angry, pull out that paper and remember what you need to work on.”
Josephine Friend counseled, “Just keep at it. Everything’s not always going to work out the way you want. You have to deal with whatever comes.”