Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts to host movie and trivia nights
The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is bringing more live programming back to the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

The arts venue at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood will again host a movie night and debut a trivia night later this month, and is now hosting regular yoga and pilates classes.

Movie night returns this Thursday at 7 p.m. with a screening of the holiday classic "Elf" about an overgrown elf starring Will Ferrell, James Caan and Zooey Deschanel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10, which includes pop and popcorn. People can buy craft beer and wine from a cash bar.

Going forward, the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District plans to resume hosting a movie night on the third Thursday of every month.

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts also will host a trivia night with host Josh Gamble at 7 p.m. Dec. 30. Teams of up to six people can compete for the chance to win prizes. Admission is $5.

There also will be a cash bar with pop, wine and beer available for purchase.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will start hosting a trivia night on the last Thursday of every month.

The nonprofit arts group, which also shows exhibits in the gallery and stages the Miller Beach Farmers Market also will host Miller Movement classes at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

Pilates with Angie Reens will take place 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at a cost of $10 per person.

Dani Hart will teach family yoga 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays for $15 for a family of up to 5 people.

For more information, email MBACDArts@gmail.com, call 219-885-9114 or visit millerbeacharts.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

