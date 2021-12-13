Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts to host movie and trivia nights

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is bringing more live programming back to the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

The arts venue at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood will again host a movie night and debut a trivia night later this month, and is now hosting regular yoga and pilates classes.

Movie night returns this Thursday at 7 p.m. with a screening of the holiday classic "Elf" about an overgrown elf starring Will Ferrell, James Caan and Zooey Deschanel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10, which includes pop and popcorn. People can buy craft beer and wine from a cash bar.

Going forward, the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District plans to resume hosting a movie night on the third Thursday of every month.

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts also will host a trivia night with host Josh Gamble at 7 p.m. Dec. 30. Teams of up to six people can compete for the chance to win prizes. Admission is $5.

There also will be a cash bar with pop, wine and beer available for purchase.