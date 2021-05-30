Mary Poppins
***PLEASE CALL (219-922-3811) BEFORE VISITING SHELTER TO VERIFY THIS PET IS STILL AVAILABLE!*** View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lake County prosecutors filed charges this week against a grandmother first arrested last month in connection with the fatal stabbing of her adult daughter's boyfriend April 16 in Hobart.
- Updated
The boy's body was discovered in the Little Calumet River on Monday night.
- Updated
The body of 32-year-old Steffani Sanders was found in the 9300 block of Colorado Street on Tuesday, the Lake County coroner's office said.
- Updated
A resident told police that Friday morning he noticed a garbage can on his property that did not belong to him
- Updated
A woman who died in a crash with a dump truck early Wednesday on Broadway has been identified by the coroner.
- Updated
"It was happiness that I found him — that I could give the family closure — but then ... spotting his body ... it hit me hard," Smith said."
- Updated
Uno Pizzeria & Grill, one of the biggest names in Chicago deep dish pizza, will soon open a new Northwest Indiana location.
- Updated
The woman, who was the sole occupant of an SUV, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, said Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land.
- Updated
Steelworkers were injured in an accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West in East Chicago.
- Updated
Leslie Carter said he was involved with every step of looking for his son. He searched up and down the river countless times and on Tuesday evening, he said, he feels "numb to the world."