A healthy Northwest Indiana means a healthier Indiana. The future of this diverse and powerful engine of commerce, industry and culture depends, in large part, upon the health and wellness of those who call Northwest Indiana home.

This year, 2023, marks 100 years that Methodist Hospitals has been making an indelible impact on Northwest Indiana, and we are determined to continue changing lives for the better for a second century of service to the region.

For the past century, our doctors, nurses and staff have worked tirelessly to keep our neighbors well. And while we, understandably, will take a few moments to remember our past contributions to the community, Methodist Hospitals is marking this significant milestone by looking to the future. In fact, we look back only to give us a clearer vision for the future and for the changing role of hospitals, like Methodist Hospitals.

We are increasingly called upon to reach beyond our walls to have an impact in the community. Look no further than our expanded network of CareFirst immediate care clinics, which includes locations in Crown Point, Merrillville, Schererville and Valparaiso, for evidence of our commitment to venture further into the communities we serve and improve access to care for our Northwest Indiana neighbors.

Methodist Hospitals continues to make considerable investments in technologies to help us fulfill our mission to deliver the best care possible to all those in need.

For example, we have invested more than $14 million in recent years, and nearly $3 million in the last two years to ensure that Methodist Hospitals is on the leading edge of diagnostic imaging technologies.

While we continue to treat the injured and sick, Methodist Hospitals must also take the lead in meeting the overall health needs of our community.

Fortunately, Methodist Hospitals already has a long, successful tradition of answering the community health needs of Northwest Indiana, and it should come as no surprise that we have launched a wide range of efforts that are furthering Methodist Hospitals’ commitment to better health. For example, we’re actively confronting food insecurity with our Methodist Nutrition Station and addressing sexual violence and exploitation at our new STAR Center, which opened early this year.

Our doctors, nurses and staff are enthusiastically embracing these initiatives and are actively participating in initiatives to improve hospital care that will enable to Methodist Hospitals to better serve the community as a truly independent voice focused solely on Northwest Indiana health and wellness:

• Adding a new interventional radiology suite at the Southlake campus and new cardiac catheter labs at the Northlake and Southlake campuses

• Addition of advanced PET CT technology to the CareFirst Imaging Center in Schererville

• Establishing strategic partnerships with UChicago Medicine in key services lines

• Partnering with IU Northwest to establish a family practice residency program

We are also laser focused on improving quality, safety, employee engagement and patient experience while continuing to expand into more Northwest Indiana local markets and strengthening key service lines by attracting high quality providers and acquiring the most advanced technologies.

Healing Northwest Indiana is what we have been doing every morning, noon and night for 100 years. We’re especially proud of our many Methodist coworkers who have adopted our mission as their own. It’s very common for former Methodist employees seeking greater fulfillment to rejoin the Methodist family. In fact, welcoming former coworkers back to Methodist Hospitals is a key part of our recruitment strategy.

Methodist will be celebrating 100 years of our mission throughout this year.

The centerpiece of that yearlong celebration will be our 100th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, June 17, at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. This black-tie event will benefit the Methodist Hospitals Vision Fund, which is dedicated to ensuring equitable healthcare for all into the future.

We have been grateful for the support we have received from our community throughout our first 100 years and hope you will consider supporting our cause as we begin our second century of healing and service. To learn more, please visit www.methodisthospitals.org/foundation.