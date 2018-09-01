McColly Real Estate is proud to announce that a group of local agents has been named to the 2018 REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals. "This honor is awarded to America's most productive sales associates," said Monica Decker, Director of MarTech, "and we're very proud the list includes McColly brokers." Individual Rankings: • Kelly White and Brent Wright – tied at #24 with 96 transactions each • Julie Elisha – ranked #74 with 62 transactions Team Rankings: • Lisa Grady Team – ranked #36 with 145.5 transaction sides and also #25 with $35,708,714.00 in sales Volume • Michelle Arseneau Team - #85 with 103 transactions • Schreffler-Winterroth Team – Ranked #107 with 89 sides • Estela Lopez Team – #118 for 86 sides • Brenda Versnel Team – Ranked #137 for 78.25 transaction sides
REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranks more than 13,800 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in sales in the past calendar year. "This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents less than 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States," said Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends, a privately held, Colorado-based publishing, consulting and communications company specializing in the residential brokerage and housing industries.
To qualify for this prestigious list, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2017. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.
"The average residential real estate agent in the United States closed 8 transactions in 2017 and had less than $1.3 million in sales," said Murray. "Those who make the list are truly exceptional sales professionals."
The McColly Real Estate regional brokers who have earned this award are Brenda Versnel, Estela Lopez, Lisa Grady, Brent Wright, Kelly White, and Julie Elisha.
"I always try to go the extra mile because this is the biggest financial decision a person will make in their life. I've tried to go the extra mile for 18 years since I started in real estate," said Brenda Versnel, broker associate for the McColly Winfield office. "I try to exceed people's expectations and make them as comfortable and happy as possible." Versnel added that she could not have realized this milestone without her team, which includes her daughter, who she called "awesome."
Estela Lopez, broker for the McColly Schererville location, echoes Versnel's humility. "I am experiencing a great deal of emotion about this award, and our team feels honored to have made the list." Lopez's team includes her husband, Manny Lopez, Nicholas Smith, and two part-time agents. "One of the main things in this business is working hard and being available for your clients," she said. "Also, being honest and dedicated to our business makes us successful."
"It's always humbling to be recognized," noted Lisa Grady, broker in the McColly Schererville office. "I mean that sincerely, since there are a lot of great agents in this area." Grady said she feels fortunate that people still refer her after so many years. "I don't take my business for granted; I am so blessed to get so much repeat business." She appreciates the support McColly provides to improve marketing and help agents become more successful. "Ron McColly is an incredible leader and a very smart man, who always helps agents," said Grady. "I respect the company and Ron a lot."
Brent Wright of the Portage Willowcreek location has been a McColly broker for eight years. "Being a real estate agent is my way of helping people. I've always been really great with finances and problemsolving, so I'm happy I am able to bring those traits to my work and help people." Wright also attributes his success to the McColly group. "Our managers are always ready to help and support us with office availability and locations to the tools and resources they provide us. It is a great place to work."
Kelly White, another broker at the Portage Willowcreek office, said: "It's an honor really that I have so many loyal clients and customers that put their trust in me as they make one of the biggest decisions in their lives." White, a 36-year veteran of the real estate industry, said she now serves multiple generations of her clients' families. "It's great to have new and old clients who continue to come to me and even send their children and grandchildren to me."
White is thankful for her assistant who helps with the buyer and seller paperwork so nothing gets left behind. "Everything is always updated, so my clients and I know what is going on."
Julie Elisha, also a broker in the Portage Willowcreek location, sums it up: "'It is a blessing to be surrounded by amazing people who entrust me with their home search. Buying a home is exciting, yet stressful. My job is to keep the journey stress-free, always be available, and listen. With the help of my amazing assistant, Rachael, we work endlessly to see that our clients are 100% happy."
"When you surround yourself with great people in the type of environment McColly has, you will be able to succeed," Elisha said. "Our managers always support us, our marketing department is excellent, and my assistant is amazing."
Additional congratulations are in order for the Michelle Arseneau Team and the Schreffler-Winterroth Team in the McColly Bennett Real Estate location, in Bourbonnais, Illinois. McColly Real Estate is the largest independent residential real estate firm in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago Southland. Since 1974, McColly has provided exceptional services for first-time, luxury, and resale home buyers and sellers, plus land, new construction, and commercial investors. That continuing commitment and dedication are evident by total sales as well as the stellar success of its agents.
With offices in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper Counties in Indiana and Cook, Will, Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford Counties in Illinois, McColly has a finger on the pulse of each individual community. For the latest properties for sale, visit mccolly.com.
