SCHERERVILLE – According to an honored Vietnam veteran, it took the U.S. Army to transform him into a man.
Allen James Lynch, a Medal of Honor recipient, gave the keynote address Thursday at the Salvation Army of Lake County “Vision 2020 and Beyond” civic dinner at the Halls of St. George.
Born in Chicago and raised in Union Township, Lynch was bullied in high school. Instead of working in the steel mills like his father, Lynch joined the Army in 1964, later volunteering to serve in Southeast Asia.
“Going into the Army made a man of me and made me who I am,” Lynch said. “I got into the Army and learned to live with a lot of different people.”
Lynch’s mother told him that with his size, he could take care of all the bullies. Through military service, Lynch learned, “that’s not necessarily so.”
During a firefight on Dec. 15, 1967, near Mỹ An in the Binh Dinh Province of Vietnam, Lynch rescued three wounded soldiers and stayed behind to protect them when the rest of his company withdrew. He single-handedly defended the wounded men against enemy attack until locating a friendly force that would evacuate them.
“You reach a point when you’re under pressure that your real character comes out,” Lynch, 73, said.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon presented Lynch with the Medal of Honor, the highest award for a member of any branch of the military.
According to eyewitnesses, Specialist 4th Class Lynch, who would later become Sgt. Lynch, observed three wounded comrades laying exposed to enemy fire. Lynch dashed across 50 meters, nearly 55 yards, of open ground through enemy fire to assist the three soldiers.
Securing a nearby trench to protect the wounded from hostile fire, Lynch killed two enemy soldiers at point-blank range. With the trench cleared, Lynch returned to the combat area three times to carry the men to safety.
When his company was forced to withdraw due to superior enemy firepower, Lynch remained with the wounded. Lynch alone defended his isolated position for two hours against the advancing enemy.
Lynch then crossed 70 meters, roughly 77 yards, of exposed terrain five times to carry his wounded comrades to a more secure area. Having ensured the wounded soldiers’ safety, Lynch located friendly forces to assist in directing the attack and evacuating the three casualties.
After the war, Lynch settled in Gurnee, Illinois, and worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs, advocating for increased benefits for wounded veterans. He later served as chief of the Illinois Attorney General’s Veterans Rights Benefits until his retirement in 2005.
Like Lynch, the Salvation Army also knows something about transforming lives. During 2018, Salvation Army of Lake County feeding programs provided 30,588 meals; companionship programs reached out to 4,626 shut-ins, hospital patients, and nursing home residents; and emergency assistance came to 30,657 crisis situations.
Maj. Jose A. Tamayo, Lake County coordinator for the Salvation Army, is awaiting the results of a strategic planning study, after which a committee will do long-range planning for 2020 and beyond.
“We’re trying to do more and plan for the future,” Tamayo said, “so we can yet be here for years to come.”
Lynch shared his story of surviving bullying in his book, “Zero to Hero: From Bullied Kid to Warrior.” He said he wanted to leave his audience with the Rotary Four-Way Test:
• Is it the truth?
• Is it fair?
• Is it beneficial?
• Will it build goodwill and friendships?
“That’s kept me in focus,’ Lynch said. “We all need a moral compass.”
He added, “Is what I’m doing going to be beneficial, not just for me, but for everyone? It’s a win-win or go home plan.”