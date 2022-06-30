Medical Examiner: 4th brother dies from apartment fire

CHICAGO — A fourth brother has died from injuries sustained in a Chicago apartment fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Axel Cruz, 4, died Wednesday evening at Lurie Children's Hospital, the medical examiner's office said.

The other three boys who died in the fire Sunday morning were previously identified as 5-year-old Aiden Cruz, 6-year-old Jayden Cruz and 11-year-old Angel Rodriguez.

All four boys suffered smoke inhalation, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The brothers were trapped in an illegal West Side basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, the fire department said Tuesday.

Two adults including the boys' mother were transported to area hospitals and treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

Flames blocked the only exit, forcing the woman to break a window to escape, Langford has said.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an open flame, Langford said.

