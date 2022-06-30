 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

Medical Examiner: 4th brother dies from apartment fire

  • Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO — A fourth brother has died from injuries sustained in a Chicago apartment fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Axel Cruz, 4, died Wednesday evening at Lurie Children's Hospital, the medical examiner's office said.

The other three boys who died in the fire Sunday morning were previously identified as 5-year-old Aiden Cruz, 6-year-old Jayden Cruz and 11-year-old Angel Rodriguez.

All four boys suffered smoke inhalation, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The brothers were trapped in an illegal West Side basement apartment with only one exit that was blocked by flames, the fire department said Tuesday.

Two adults including the boys' mother were transported to area hospitals and treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

Flames blocked the only exit, forcing the woman to break a window to escape, Langford has said.

People are also reading…

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an open flame, Langford said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts