MERRILLVILLE — When the heat was on, Munster sophomore Haley Melby continued to attack the ball with precision in a tough road environment on Tuesday night.
The Iowa recruit had a game-high 16 kills as the Times No. 3 Mustangs overcame a slow start to knock off No. 4 Andrean 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19. Melby added four aces as the Mustangs won their second straight Northwest Crossroads road match.
Tuesday’s game was a grind as a pair of fans in the doorways did little to combat the stifling heat in Andrean’s gym.
“We were just focused on staying up, or at least faking it,” Melby said as she wiped away sweat from her forehead. “We stayed together as a team and we’re continuing to build the culture.”
Munster senior captain Laila Wallace noticed early on that the Mustangs were struggling to beat the heat in Andrean’s gym. Players had their hands on their knees during breaks and play was frequently stopped to wipe down the court. Wallace did her level best to keep her teammates focused throughout the match.
“Mentally we just had to focus on the game and not concern ourselves with the environment that we were playing in,” Wallace said. “We definitely had a little panic after the first game, but we kept our composure and we went back to work.”
The 59ers (8-8, 2-1) came out energetic in the first game and pulled out a gritty 25-22 victory. Things turned around in a hurry as the Mustangs (9-5, 2-0) battled back for a 25-18 win in the second game. As Melby and Wallace (six kills) began to control the net, Andrean’s energy started to dissipate against a formidable opponent.
“For some of our players this is the first time they’ve tried to block a player like that or the first time they’ve tried to swing into a defense like that,” Andrean coach Grant Bell said. “At that point you need to trust your training and what you’ve practiced.”
Jillian Moynihan had 14 kills to lead the 59ers while Mia Brown added seven kills, two blocks and 11 digs.
While Melby was the star for Munster, coach Brett Boden was impressed by the balance his team displayed. Lourdes Torres had eight kills, two blocks and 10 digs while sophomore Mariana Gronkiewicz had six kills, four aces and eight digs. Mia Brown added eight aces.
“You’d think we’d be used to playing in this kind of gym,” Boden said with a smile. “They came out with a ton of energy and it pushed us back a step. This was a big bounce back for us after the slow start.”